$70.75 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $70.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.53 million and the highest is $77.84 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $286.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.84 million to $314.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $289.75 million, with estimates ranging from $262.79 million to $340.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $962.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 88.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

