Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $913.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 63,819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

