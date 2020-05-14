Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post sales of $61.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.66 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $58.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $245.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.52 million to $245.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.28 million, with estimates ranging from $226.98 million to $241.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

In other news, Director Suzanne Keenan bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,001. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Natalye Paquin acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,770 shares of company stock valued at $159,405 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Univest Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

