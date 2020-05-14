$105.29 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report sales of $105.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $108.86 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $143.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $467.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.60 million to $488.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $495.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $511.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,109,000 after purchasing an additional 177,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,999,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

