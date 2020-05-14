Analysts Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.20 Million

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to announce sales of $224.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.40 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $245.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $909.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $919.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $939.40 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,366.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,197,906.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

