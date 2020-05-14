SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.36 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $74.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.01 million to $74.80 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $68.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $302.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $307.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $330.86 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $336.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. First Analysis raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,300 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $198,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $1,576,145.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,031 shares of company stock worth $5,143,379. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Earnings History and Estimates for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

