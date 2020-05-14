Analysts Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post $54.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.30 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $223.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.50 million to $225.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $225.01 million, with estimates ranging from $223.22 million to $226.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMTC opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $546.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other news, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $804,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

