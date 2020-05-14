Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.37 Million

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $405.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.70 million. DexCom reported sales of $336.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

DXCM stock opened at $407.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,959 shares of company stock worth $28,595,626 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

