Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

