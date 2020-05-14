Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $182.49 and last traded at $175.98, approximately 1,339,736 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 565,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

Specifically, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

