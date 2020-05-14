Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.20. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gamida Cell shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 32,819 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

