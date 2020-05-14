Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.47, but opened at $57.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 25,997 shares.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 188,427 shares valued at $8,681,061. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

