WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. On average, analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

