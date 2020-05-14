Short Interest in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Decreases By 10.3%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 645,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

WLDN opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $261.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

