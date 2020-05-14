Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $171.19.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

