Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €15.50 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €15.50 ($18.02) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.38 ($23.69).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL opened at €14.18 ($16.49) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $848.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.93.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.