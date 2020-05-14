Short Interest in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Drops By 10.6%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $310,697,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $111,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,261,714 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 628,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

