Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Rises By 13.0%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

