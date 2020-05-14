Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €116.00 by Deutsche Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €116.00 ($134.88) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.43 ($115.61).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

ETR AFX opened at €85.75 ($99.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($141.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.