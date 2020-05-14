Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Zagg alerts:

In other Zagg news, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,703.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at $527,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,478 shares of company stock worth $212,247. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 362.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Zagg stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zagg has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zagg will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.