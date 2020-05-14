Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 172,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon D. Levy purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,079.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 9,751 shares in the company, valued at $201,650.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,316 shares of company stock worth $259,428 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter worth about $25,673,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Watford by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Watford by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Watford by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRE opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Watford has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Watford will post -11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

