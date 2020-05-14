Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

