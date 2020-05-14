Short Interest in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rises By 7.4%

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

