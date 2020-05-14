Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.38 ($23.69).

ETR:ARL opened at €14.18 ($16.49) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.92 and a 200 day moving average of €24.93. The firm has a market cap of $848.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

