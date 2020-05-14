Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €12.50 by Deutsche Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.85 ($11.45).

Shares of AIXA opened at €9.22 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.96. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of €11.59 ($13.48).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

