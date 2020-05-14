Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 13 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £156.78 ($206.24).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 11 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13) per share, with a total value of £143.22 ($188.40).
  • On Monday, March 16th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 559 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76).

GOG opened at GBX 1,140 ($15.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,093.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,773.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16312.999685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a GBX 30.17 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,251.67 ($29.62).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

