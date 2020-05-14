Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 13 Shares of Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £156.78 ($206.24).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 11 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13) per share, with a total value of £143.22 ($188.40).

On Monday, March 16th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 559 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76).

GOG opened at GBX 1,140 ($15.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,093.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,773.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16312.999685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a GBX 30.17 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,251.67 ($29.62).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

