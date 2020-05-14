IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($42,094.19).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($12,036.31).
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 64.04 ($0.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IQGeo Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.32.

