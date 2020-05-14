ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares of Stock

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) insider Roger McDowell sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($223,625.36).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThinkSmart alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Roger McDowell sold 150,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

On Monday, May 4th, Roger McDowell sold 600,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £102,000 ($134,175.22).

Shares of LON TSL opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. ThinkSmart Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.30 ($0.31).

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.