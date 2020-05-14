GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($22.27) per share, with a total value of £118.51 ($155.89).

On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £125.52 ($165.11).

On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,723.20 ($22.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,681.15. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Securities lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

