GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($22.27) per share, with a total value of £118.51 ($155.89).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75).
  • On Tuesday, March 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £125.52 ($165.11).
  • On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,723.20 ($22.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,681.15. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Securities lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Go-Ahead Group plc Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 13 Shares of Stock
IQGeo Group PLC Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares
ThinkSmart Limited Insider Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares of Stock
GlaxoSmithKline plc Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares of Stock
S & U PLC Insider Anthony M. V. Coombs Buys 3,090 Shares
IMI plc Insider Roy Twite Acquires 15 Shares of Stock
