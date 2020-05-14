S & U PLC (LON:SUS) Insider Anthony M. V. Coombs Buys 3,090 Shares

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) per share, with a total value of £50,058 ($65,848.46).

SUS opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. S & U PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,622.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,000.64. The company has a quick ratio of 40.93, a current ratio of 40.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. S & U’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

SUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

