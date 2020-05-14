IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 835 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £125.25 ($164.76).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Roy Twite acquired 15 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of £120.30 ($158.25).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Roy Twite purchased 14 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £126.42 ($166.30).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 830.50 ($10.92) on Thursday. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 782.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,009.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

