IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 835 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £125.25 ($164.76).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Roy Twite acquired 15 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of £120.30 ($158.25).
  • On Tuesday, March 10th, Roy Twite purchased 14 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £126.42 ($166.30).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 830.50 ($10.92) on Thursday. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 782.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,009.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Further Reading: Straddles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IMI (LON:IMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Go-Ahead Group plc Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 13 Shares of Stock
Go-Ahead Group plc Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 13 Shares of Stock
IQGeo Group PLC Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares
IQGeo Group PLC Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares
ThinkSmart Limited Insider Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares of Stock
ThinkSmart Limited Insider Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares of Stock
GlaxoSmithKline plc Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares of Stock
GlaxoSmithKline plc Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares of Stock
S & U PLC Insider Anthony M. V. Coombs Buys 3,090 Shares
S & U PLC Insider Anthony M. V. Coombs Buys 3,090 Shares
IMI plc Insider Roy Twite Acquires 15 Shares of Stock
IMI plc Insider Roy Twite Acquires 15 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report