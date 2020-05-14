Juan Colombás Acquires 399 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Juan Colombás bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £123.69 ($162.71).

LLOY opened at GBX 29.01 ($0.38) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.33.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

