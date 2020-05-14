Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Insider Mazen Darwazah Sells 1,350,000 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,556 ($33.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,474 ($32.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Go-Ahead Group plc Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 13 Shares of Stock
Go-Ahead Group plc Insider Carolyn Ferguson Buys 13 Shares of Stock
IQGeo Group PLC Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares
IQGeo Group PLC Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares
ThinkSmart Limited Insider Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares of Stock
ThinkSmart Limited Insider Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares of Stock
GlaxoSmithKline plc Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares of Stock
GlaxoSmithKline plc Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares of Stock
S & U PLC Insider Anthony M. V. Coombs Buys 3,090 Shares
S & U PLC Insider Anthony M. V. Coombs Buys 3,090 Shares
IMI plc Insider Roy Twite Acquires 15 Shares of Stock
IMI plc Insider Roy Twite Acquires 15 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report