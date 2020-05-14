Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Insider Mazen Darwazah Sells 1,350,000 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).
Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,556 ($33.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,474 ($32.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.82.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.
