Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Insider Mazen Darwazah Sells 1,350,000 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,556 ($33.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,474 ($32.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

