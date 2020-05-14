BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £316 in Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($415.68).
Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).
LON BP opened at GBX 301.65 ($3.97) on Thursday. BP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.89.
Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.84 ($5.48).
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.