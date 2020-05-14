BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £316 in Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($415.68).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

LON BP opened at GBX 301.65 ($3.97) on Thursday. BP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.84 ($5.48).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.