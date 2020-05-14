Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

