Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iCAD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAD. JMP Securities started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

