Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of ARLP opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

