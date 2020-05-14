Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inphi in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Inphi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

Shares of IPHI opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $197,487.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,948 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.