Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 428,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 327,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 190,356 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.