SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

