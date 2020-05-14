Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reduced by Analyst

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $230.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.22.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,193,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.