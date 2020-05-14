FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

FMC opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company's stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

