Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Funko by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Funko by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

