Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Funko by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Funko by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Earnings History and Estimates for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Inphi Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Inphi Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report