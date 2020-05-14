Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 331.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,225,609 shares of company stock worth $8,400,592. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after buying an additional 782,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

