Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $473.08 million, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

