SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Coherus Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CHRS opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 267,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

