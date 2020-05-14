Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PlayAGS Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

May 14th, 2020

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

