Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.59.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $177.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.10. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Dougherty & Co Comments on iCAD Inc's Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.'s Q2 2020 Earnings
Inphi Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp


