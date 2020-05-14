Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

BCC opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

