Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Baudax Bio Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baudax Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12).

